Mike Nolan moves from booth to sideline on Sunday

As the Cowboys welcome former head coach Jason Garrett back to the AT&T Stadium sidelines, the current Dallas defensive coordinator will be standing across from Garrett all day.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Mike Nolan will move from the booth to field level for Sunday’s game between the 1-3 Cowboys and the 0-4 Giants. Garrett serves as the offensive coordinator under Joe Judge in New York.

It feels like a desperation move, frankly. And desperation makes plenty of sense. The last thing owner/G.M. Jerry Jones will want to see is the guy Jones fired in January returning to town and making the Cowboys look bad.

If that happens, Nolan’s next move could be out the door. Although there’s a very real question regarding the team’s decision to switch to a scheme with players who don’t fit it, there was plenty of loafing last week, especially on the decisive touchdown run by Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.