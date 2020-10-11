Myles Jack, C.J. Henderson inactive for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars Defense is shorthanded in Houston on Sunday.

Jacksonville ruled pass rusher Josh Allen out on Saturday after initially listing him as questionable with a knee injury. They ruled out two other defensive starters on Sunday.

Linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback C.J. Henderson will not play. Jack was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury while Henderson is out with a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars also put cornerback D.J. Hayden on injured reserve this week, so the unit looks different than it did in Week Four in many respects.

That may prove to be a positive for the Texans as they bid for their first win of the season.