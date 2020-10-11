NFL makes eight schedule changes

Getty Images

The NFL’s latest surgical procedure on the schedule amounts to an octuple bypass.

The league has announced revisions to the schedule for eight games, sparked by the postponement of Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Patriots and the delay of the Bills-Titans game to Tuesday.

Here are the moves:

Broncos-Patriots moves to Week Six at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Chiefs-Bills moves to Monday, October 19, at 5:00 p.m. ET. (It will be televised nationally on FOX and NFL Network.)

Jets-Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week Six at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jets-Chargers moves from Week Six to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jaguars-Chargers moves from Week Eight to Week Seven at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Chargers-Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week Eight at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Chargers-Dolphins moves from Week Seven to Week 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Dolphins-Broncos moves from Week Six to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Other than the Bills-Chiefs delay from Thursday to Monday, all changes flow from the delay of the Broncos-Patriots game. The Chargers will see four games change, the Broncos have three, the Dolphins have three, and the Jets have two.

The complexity of the moves shows the lengths to which the NFL will go to avoid staging an eighteenth week of games. Given the moves required so early in the season and in light of the ongoing spread of the virus and unwillingness of the league and union to put everyone in a bubble, more changes are inevitable — as is an 18th week.