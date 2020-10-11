NFL shutting down Patriots’ facility

Getty Images

The Patriots are not out of the woods on the COVID-19 outbreak yet.

Although New England had no new positive tests and was able to practice yesterday, today the NFL is shutting down the Patriots, facility, according to ESPN.

It’s not clear what led to the NFL’s decision, but it’s certainly not a good sign that the Patriots will be able to play against the Broncos on Monday night, in the game was originally scheduled for today but was moved back a day because of the coronavirus situation.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton‘s positive test a week ago resulted in the Patriots’ game at Kansas City being delayed by a day. After playing against the Chiefs, cornerback Stephon Gilmore also tested positive. Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray has tested positive as well.

The Broncos are currently scheduled to fly to New England today for tomorrow’s game, but at this point every schedule is written in pencil, not pen.