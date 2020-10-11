NFLPA player leadership “not there yet” on bubble concept

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association had a regularly-scheduled meeting of its board of player representatives recently, and among other things the members of union leadership discussed the possibility of a home-market bubble for the balance of the season.

“It’s come up here and there,” a source with knowledge of the situation told PFT. “We’re not there yet.”

That was before the latest shutdowns in New England and Tennessee.

Before the latest news of complications with two of the league’s 32 franchises, the sense among the player leadership of the union was not one of panic. Per the source, there was “a feeling of fatigue in terms of players and staff not adhering 100 percent to protocol.”

The players who run the union are trying to get other players to realize that there’s no margin for error, and that the simplest crack in protocols can create a problem. The message is that the players’ guard needs to be up at all times, no matter where they are.

Including a bubble. If it ever comes to that. Because it’s a matter of collective bargaining and because the NFL would have to give players a concession to get them to agree to a bubble and because the players believe the NFL will find a way to play all the games (and issue all the game checks), nothing will happen with a bubble unless and until the players start losing money and then fear losing more.

As a source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT this morning on the possibility of a bubble, “Players think this is all an orchestration by league. They think we have it all figured out. When they finally realize we don’t, they’ll maybe do it.”