Other than Tennessee and New England, the NFL had no new positives on Saturday

The bad news, for the Titans and the Patriots, has been reported widely this morning. The good news is that, for now, other teams with recent positive results have not had more of them.

According to the NFL, no other teams had a positive test arising from PCR samples collected on Saturday. For the Bears and Chiefs specifically, this is a welcome development.

Chicago reportedly learned on Saturday that, on Friday, offensive lineman Badara Traore had tested positive. For the Chiefs, a strength and conditioning coach had generated a positive sample on Friday.

News of no further positives isn’t the end of the story, but just another chapter in it. Given the incubation period, other positives could emerge in the coming days.

Theoretically, one or more Chiefs players who tested negative on Saturday could be shedding virus before, during, or after today’s game against the Raiders.

Otherwise, things will continue to unfold on a day-by-day basis for all teams that have generated and will generate a positive, with no news of another positive being good news that can pivot at any time to bad news.