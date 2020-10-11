Panthers make it three in a row, keep Falcons winless

Getty Images

The Panthers have won three straight games, and the Falcons still haven’t won a game.

Today’s 23-16 Panthers win in Atlanta was another ugly one for a Falcons team that has been one of this season’s major disappointments. At 0-5, it’s hard to see this Falcons season as anything other than a disaster.

But the Panthers are looking like a pleasant surprise. Teddy Bridgewater was excellent, completing 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Also playing well was running back Mike Davis, who has filled in for Christian McCaffrey without missing a beat. The Panthers are now 3-0 without McCaffrey after starting the season 0-2 with him.

Carolina, which was expected to be a rebuilding team in head coach Matt Rhule’s first season, now looks like a potential playoff contender. The Panthers are building something.

Atlanta, on the other hand, is heading the wrong way in a hurry. Dan Quinn’s job is in jeopardy, and a major rebuild may be coming soon.