Pick-six, kickoff return TD keep things exciting in Cleveland

The Colts talked about having the best defense in the league this week, but the biggest defensive play of Sunday’s game has been made by the Browns.

Safety Ronnie Harrison picked off a pass intended for T.Y. Hilton near the sideline and sprinted untouched for a 47-yard touchdown. The touchdown put the Browns up 27-10 in the third quarter.

It’s the first interception that Philip Rivers has thrown since Week Two and his fourth of the year. It’s the fourth career interception and first career touchdown for Harrison, who is starting in place of the injured Karl Joseph.

The lead didn’t hold up for long. Isaiah Rodgers took the ensuing kickoff back 101 yards for a touchdown. It’s the longest play of the NFL season and it has the Colts back within 10 points of the Browns.