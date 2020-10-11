Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel are expected to play

Getty Images

The 49ers are getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup against the Dolphins on Sunday and they’re set to have another offensive starter back on the field as well.

Running back Raheem Mostert joined Garoppolo in getting hurt during a Week Two win over the Jets, although he suffered a knee injury while Garoppolo hurt his ankle. Mostert resumed practicing this week and drew a questionable listing on Friday’s injury report.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mostert is expected to play. Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson would be the other backs for the 49ers.

The 49ers are also expected to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the field. Samuel missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to an illness.