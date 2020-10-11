Raiders end Chiefs’ winning streak with 40-32 upset

Getty Images

The Raiders had a statement game.

They scored 16 points in the fourth quarter for a 40-32 victory. It ended the Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak, with Kansas City’s last loss coming to Tennessee 35-32 last Nov. 10.

The Raiders led by double digits late in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes, making his 41st career start counting the postseason, has never lost by double digits. The Chiefs did avoid losing by double digits.

Mahomes, though, threw his first interception of the season. With 5:31 remaining and the Chiefs trailing by nine, Andy Reid elected to go for it on fourth-and-seven from his own 28.

Mahomes tried to find Travis Kelce and instead found Raiders safety Jeff Heath, who returned it 47 yards to the Kansas City 2-yard line. Josh Jacobs‘ 2-yard touchdown run, his second score of the game, extended the Raiders lead to 40-24.

The Chiefs got a late touchdown, with Mahomes hitting Kelce with 3:57 remaining, to avoid the second half shutout. The teams were tied 24-24 at halftime.

Kansas City came close to getting the ball back, but on fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 44 at the two-minute warning, Derek Carr picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak.

Two kneel downs later, Carr and Raiders had pulled off the upset.

Carr went 22-of-31 for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Rookie Henry Ruggs caught two passes for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, and Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Mahomes completed 22 of 43 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.