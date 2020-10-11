Raiders end Chiefs’ winning streak with 40-32 upset

Posted by Charean Williams on October 11, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders had a statement game.

They scored 16 points in the fourth quarter for a 40-32 victory. It ended the Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak, with Kansas City’s last loss coming to Tennessee 35-32 last Nov. 10.

The Raiders led by double digits late in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes, making his 41st career start counting the postseason, has never lost by double digits. The Chiefs did avoid losing by double digits.

Mahomes, though, threw his first interception of the season. With 5:31 remaining and the Chiefs trailing by nine, Andy Reid elected to go for it on fourth-and-seven from his own 28.

Mahomes tried to find Travis Kelce and instead found Raiders safety Jeff Heath, who returned it 47 yards to the Kansas City 2-yard line. Josh Jacobs‘ 2-yard touchdown run, his second score of the game, extended the Raiders lead to 40-24.

The Chiefs got a late touchdown, with Mahomes hitting Kelce with 3:57 remaining, to avoid the second half shutout. The teams were tied 24-24 at halftime.

Kansas City came close to getting the ball back, but on fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 44 at the two-minute warning, Derek Carr picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak.

Two kneel downs later, Carr and Raiders had pulled off the upset.

Carr went 22-of-31 for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Rookie Henry Ruggs caught two passes for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, and Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Mahomes completed 22 of 43 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Raiders end Chiefs’ winning streak with 40-32 upset

  1. Carr>Mahomes And it’s not even close, it’s not really an upset when the winning team is much better than the losing team

  2. Mahomes walked off the field without shaking Carrs hand.

    Are we going to get an article on that?

    Asking for a friend..

  5. The Chiefs are finding out what it’s like to have a target on your back every week.
    Congrats to the Raiders. They deserved that win and totally outplayed the Chiefs today.

  6. Congrats raiders! Hopefully Pat, Andy, the offensive line, and the entire defense can use it as a wake up call…

    Thanks to TN, KC gets a long week to prepare for an up and coming Buffalo team.

  9. For a kid who received a half BILLION dollar contract, youngblood and his team should win every single, solitary game. One SB win does not a dynasty make. He looks like a stuffed sausage out there. I noticed he didn’t go out to contratulate any Raiders either.

    Congrats to the Raiders, you took him to the woodshed.

  14. The Raiders defense mimicked a lot of what the Chargers and NE did a couple of weeks ago…Chiefs will have a long week off to figure things out.

  17. Mahomes walked off the field without shaking anyone’s hand, hug, etc. probably because of the scare from being so close to Gilmour of the Pats and/or coaches told him to just go to the locker room at the end of the game. That’s what I’m guessing anyway.

  18. No offense to the Raiders, they played a great game today. However, if there’s any team that exposed the Chiefs so far this season, it was the Patriots. They held that team to only 6 points in the first half at Arrowhead, and a total of 13 points at the end of the third quarter. If not for having awful backup quarterbacks, the Chiefs would be 3-2 right now.

  19. Congrats to the raiders. They played hard and earned their win. The O line needs work and the D didn’t play anything like they had the last 11 months. Mahomes is great in September but I’m noticing an October trend, small sample size but it is what it is. Worse point loss of his career at 8 points.

  20. Wait! I thought after the Bills smoked the Raiders in Vegas the general consensus was the Raiders stink. So the Raiders are good again? This back and forth narrative in an attempt to discredit the Bills and Josh Allen gets confusing.

  21. Talk of KC duplicating the NE dynasty is JUST that– talk, NE’s 20 year run will never be duplicated. Never

  22. Rivalry games, they’re always a toss up no matter who it is. Raiders came to play and Chiefs (at least the offense showed up) defense was an abomination. Not sweating it. They’ll bring it in that brand new stadium in LV, just wait.

  23. flash1224 says:
    October 11, 2020 at 4:41 pm
    Mahomes walked off the field without shaking Carrs hand.

    Are we going to get an article on that?

    Asking for a friend..

    —————-

    Lame. Especially after the covid scare last week. Nice try again. You’re batting .164

  24. Their D is putrid. Mathieu at 14 mil as a Rover which makes me laugh how bad that value is, and then you look at their cap hell situation and what Watkins always does at 14 mil per on offense as soft as he is on offense.

    BB laid the blueprint on D now in numerous match ups, bur the Raiders D is also bad.

    That O Line is also in serious trouble which the media is ignoring which goes well beyond their horrible run defense as well.

    lol

  25. The Chiefs are trending in the wrong direction. First they needed an OT to beat a rookie QB making his first appearance in the NFL on a short notice, then struggled to beat a journeyman Brian Hoyer, now a loss. They may have peaked a little too early.

  26. You can’t expect Mahomes to do everything. KC’s secondary was porous and their O-line the same. Mahomes was scrambling all over the place. Credit to the Raiders, though. They exploited every opportunity big time.

  27. Seems like every time a player gets engaged or married, they fall apart as seen by mahomes today. It happened to Aaron Rodgers when he was with Danica, once he got rid of her, he is back to his old form. Not a coincidence

  28. Easy on the Mahomes commentary… he and Wilson are still the two best QBs in the league and Mahomes would be every team’s #1 pick to build a team around for the next 10 years. Yes, he didn’t look great today or last week against the Patriots. But he’s still head and shoulders against the rest of the NFL QBs.
    The Patriots always give him troubles and Gruden likely utilized some of the concepts. Nice win by the Raiders, who are one heck of a high beta and inconsistent team.
    Look, it’s hard to win on a sustained basis in the NFL. I think guys like Frank Clark and Chris Jones are bufoons for bringing up the word “dynasty” after you won one Super Bowl and are a ticking bomb in terms of cap hell ruining your team in 3 years. There won’t be another team having a run like the Patriots, perhaps ever. You can’t recreate Brady and Belichick and while Mahomes and Reid are pretty decent, paying Mahomes $50mm will lead to many casualties in terms of talent and that will make their ability to sustain excellence impossible.

  29. itsabobbiedazzler says:
    October 11, 2020 at 4:54 pm
    Mahomes walked off the field without shaking anyone’s hand, hug, etc. probably because of the scare from being so close to Gilmour of the Pats and/or coaches told him to just go to the locker room at the end of the game. That’s what I’m guessing anyway.

    9 15 Rate This

    ————-

    Nope. The Golden Boy SNUBBED Carr.

    Let’s see if the media is consistent.

  31. Yes BostonSteve it will never be duplicated because Goodell would never let another team cheat and get away with paying players under the table. His connection with Kraft us obvious and he let them blatantly get away with cheating over and over again with no real penalties. Quit pretending that dynasty was real.

  32. Lets be candid here!!! I wrote in blogs and keep telling people this IS NOT the coach for a Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes needs a COACH like the one who Coach Brett Favre to the HALL OF FAME , The one who got out of his way from the first snap to the end who let him loose to be great…. INTERCEPTIONS and all, because it didn’t matter if Favre toss couple interceptions they were nothing but gloried punts because you were going to leave the field with a LOST courtesy of the scoreboard……..

    Someone needs to tell Andy reid he has Patrick Mahomes that gunslinging game changer, so cut the gimmick plays and hand offs thats going nowhere and let the KID SLING IT, instead of waiting till the TIME RUNS OUT……………

    i nearly broke my television because you seeing this great talent getting wasted by passive/ pedestrian play calling.I could count on 2 fingers where i saw Mahomes went deep early in the game that is insane,, I will never forget Andy Reid becoming the 4th coach in NFL history to go the whole 2014 season without a Wide receiver catching a Touchdown PASS and he was OK with it.

  33. NE fans’ jealousy of the Chiefs is expected. KC is a better team and Mahomes is better than any of their QB’s, and also better than Brady.

  34. Happy for my Raiders, any given Sunday and all that, but congrats for beating a tough KC team in their house! I don’t think we fans should start a postgame handshakes controversy either, I don’t blame Mahomes one bit after the close call with Gilmour the other game. 👍🏻

  35. Joetrollonto says:
    October 11, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    We just won our Super Bowl!!! 😂
    _______________________________________

    Love the user name!

  36. Pleasantly surprised by the Raiders’ performance against the Chiefs. Probably the best game played by the Raiders since Gruden returned as HC.

  37. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    October 11, 2020 at 5:11 pm
    NE fans’ jealousy of the Chiefs is expected. KC is a better team and Mahomes is better than any of their QB’s, and also better than Brady.

    When Mahomes has 3 or more rings come and talk to me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.