Rams complete sweep of NFC East with 30-10 win over Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams might petition the NFL for a chance to change divisions.

They beat the Washington Football Team 30-10 on Sunday to move to 4-1 on the season. All four of those wins have come against Washington’s divisional mates in the NFC East as the schedule makers gifted the Rams games against the Giants, Eagles and Cowboys earlier in the season.

Jared Goff put together a strong game to lead the Rams to the win. He was 21-of-30 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also running for a touchdown. Several of Goff’s passes were big gainers as Gerald Everett, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Josh Reynolds all had plays that covered at least 29 yards over the course of the afternoon.

The loss drops Washington to 1-4, but it may have opened the door for Alex Smith‘s return to the starting lineup. Smith played for the first time since his career-threatening leg injury in 2018 and remained in the game after Kyle Allen was cleared to return after a head injury evaluation.

Smith didn’t have much success as he went 9-of-17 for 37 yards while being sacked six times. That didn’t say much good about Washington’s offensive success, but the fact that Smith avoided further injury and was able to withstand the pressure was likely something Ron Rivera wanted to see.

Aaron Donald was credited with four sacks and Troy Reeder had three as the team also had success rushing Allen before he was forced out of the game. They’ll try to keep it going in their backyard when they turn to the NFC West and a trip to face the 49ers in Week Six.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Rams complete sweep of NFC East with 30-10 win over Washington

  1. NFL.com credits Donald with a fourth sack for Alex Smith’s late fumble.

    He’s like 17 sacks behind Warren Sapp’s career total and only played half the career games. How sick is that.

  4. Ugh the offensive line is terrible. Zero offensive skill players. The supposed bright spot of the team – the defense – isn’t good either. Looks like a long way to go for this team.

  6. NFC Least. LAst week I posted that 7 wins could take the division, now I am thinking 6-10.

  8. This is really weird scheduling.

    Why did they play all four of these games so quickly?

    Either way, good for the Rams.

  9. “Kyle allen played well he should start next week”
    _____________

    He threw for only 74 yards and had a QB rating worse than 3 of the 4 games Haskins started this year.

  10. “Smith didn’t have much success as he went 9-of-17 for 37 yards while being sacked six times. That didn’t say much good about Washington’s offensive success, but the fact that Smith avoided further injury and was able to withstand the pressure was likely something Ron Rivera wanted to see.”

    Hmmm? I don’t have a dog in this fight. But I do know this. If Haskins is not your QB; you don’t have one. And you are screwed horribly, because you will have to start all over next year. Allen is a poor man’s backup. And Smith is finished! Neither I or anybody else know what Haskin’s is because the coach hates his guts. And I’m sure it’s likewise after this debacle. Major mistake benching that kid like Riviera did. It was a text book case of how not to develop a young, immature QB IMO. Now Washington will never know what it has. Because if Haskin’s does have talent like he has flashed; it will be on display elsewhere after this kind of poor coaching mashup. C’mon Washington “Warriors”! get your acts together. You jokers don’t even know how to pick the obvious team name. There! I just gave it to you for free!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.