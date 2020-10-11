Rams complete sweep of NFC East with 30-10 win over Washington

Getty Images

The Rams might petition the NFL for a chance to change divisions.

They beat the Washington Football Team 30-10 on Sunday to move to 4-1 on the season. All four of those wins have come against Washington’s divisional mates in the NFC East as the schedule makers gifted the Rams games against the Giants, Eagles and Cowboys earlier in the season.

Jared Goff put together a strong game to lead the Rams to the win. He was 21-of-30 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also running for a touchdown. Several of Goff’s passes were big gainers as Gerald Everett, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Josh Reynolds all had plays that covered at least 29 yards over the course of the afternoon.

The loss drops Washington to 1-4, but it may have opened the door for Alex Smith‘s return to the starting lineup. Smith played for the first time since his career-threatening leg injury in 2018 and remained in the game after Kyle Allen was cleared to return after a head injury evaluation.

Smith didn’t have much success as he went 9-of-17 for 37 yards while being sacked six times. That didn’t say much good about Washington’s offensive success, but the fact that Smith avoided further injury and was able to withstand the pressure was likely something Ron Rivera wanted to see.

Aaron Donald was credited with four sacks and Troy Reeder had three as the team also had success rushing Allen before he was forced out of the game. They’ll try to keep it going in their backyard when they turn to the NFC West and a trip to face the 49ers in Week Six.