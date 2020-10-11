Ravens run over the Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals have a lot of work to do if they want to become contenders in the AFC North. The Ravens reminded them of that today.

Cincinnati had been looking better the last couple weeks, but today’s trip to Baltimore was a good, old-fashioned butt-kicking, with the Ravens simply dominating. The Ravens took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, ultimately winning 27-3.

Baltimore got some big plays from rookies, with first-round linebacker Patrick Queen scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery, second-round running back J.K. Dobbins having a 34-yard run and third-round wide receiver Devin Duvernay having a 42-yard run.

It was a rough day for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was under constant pressure and got sacked seven times.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t have a great game, either, but the Ravens didn’t need him to. They dominated the Bengals in all phases of the game.