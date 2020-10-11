Report: Chase Young set to play

Getty Images

Defensive end Chase Young missed last Sunday’s game with a groin injury, but the second overall pick is reportedly going to be back in Washington’s lineup this weekend.

Young steadily increased his practice workload this week as he went from not practicing Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and full participation on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play against the Rams.

Young only played 13 snaps before getting hurt in Week Three. He had eight tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games of the season.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), center Chase Roullier (knee), and right guard Wes Schweitzer (elbow) were also listed as questionable. Washington ruled tight end Marcus Baugh (not injury related) and cornerback Greg Stroman (foot) out for this weekend.