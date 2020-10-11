Report: D.J. Reader is expected to miss rest of season

Getty Images

The Bengals defensive line got Geno Atkins back on Sunday and it might have been just in time for him to say goodbye to D.J. Reader.

Reader injured his quad in Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Ravens. NFL Media reports that Reader is expected to miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury. Tests will be done when the team is back in Cincinnati to confirm any diagnosis.

It was the first game that Atkins and Reader were both on the field for Cincinnati. Reader signed as a free agent in the offseason and Atkins missed the first four weeks of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Reader had a tackle and a pass breakup on Sunday. He had 18 tackles in the first four games of the season.