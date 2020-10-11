Reports: Dwayne Haskins home with stomach virus Sunday

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins was benched as the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this week and he was set to be inactive on Sunday with Alex Smith taking on the No. 2 role behind Kyle Allen.

Haskins was still expected to be at the game, but that reportedly won’t be the case. According to multiple reports, Haskins will remain at home because he has a stomach virus and the team told him not to come in.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said this week that the team has not given up on Haskins, who was a first-round pick under different management in the 2019 draft. Rivera added that he wanted Haskins to be “watching and studying” how Allen runs the offense because Allen has more experience in the team’s offensive system.

Thanks to the illness, Haskins’ view for his first week of observation is going to be a distanced one.