Ron Rivera: Kyle Allen starts if healthy

Getty Images

Alex Smith made his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like the Washington Football Team will be making him their starting quarterback.

Smith replaced Kyle Allen late in the first half after Allen went for a medical evaluation following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Allen was cleared to return, but Smith ran the offense the rest of the way in his first game action since a career-threatening leg injury in 2018.

Rivera said after the game that the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

“He was still sore, but he was cleared to play,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “Why risk putting him back out there and taking another big shot that might cause a little bit of damage? I didn’t want him to take another shot.

Allen was named the starter when Dwayne Haskins was benched this week and Rivera said after the game that he would remain the starter against the Giants as long as he’s healthy this week. He was 9-of-13 for 74 yards and a rushing touchdown before getting hurt. Smith was 9-of-17 for 36 yards and both quarterbacks were pressured often by the Rams defensive front.