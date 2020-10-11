Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left to keep Seattle undefeated

Posted by Charean Williams on October 11, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks remain undefeated, escaping the jaws of defeat yet again at home.

DK Metcalf caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 15 seconds remaining to give the Seahawks a come-from-behind 27-26 victory over the Vikings. It was the second fourth down Metcalf converted in the 13-play, 94-yard drive as he caught a 39-yard pass on fourth-and-10.

The Seahawks moved to 5-0 for the first time in team history, and the Vikings fell to 1-4 in giving away a game they should have won.

The Vikings led 26-21 with two minutes left and faced a fourth-and-one at the Seattle 6. Instead of trying a chip-shot Dan Bailey field goal in a driving rain, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer opted to go for it.

Bobby Wagner and Benson Mayowa stopped Alexander Mattison for no gain with 1:57 left.

That gave Russell Wilson plenty of time, too much time, despite having only one timeout.

The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime, holding the Seahawks to only 66 yards, but Seattle scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Will Dissly, Metcalf and Chris Carson had scores to give the Seahawks their first lead.

But the Vikings regained the lead on Adam Thielen‘s touchdown passes of 3 and 6 yards before Russ cooked yet again.

Wilson finished 20-of-32 for 217 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Metcalf caught six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins was 27-of-39 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The final play of the game was ruled a fumble by Cousins on a hit by Mayowa that Kyle Rudolph recovered as time ran out. It appeared Cousins’ hand was going forward, which would have given the Vikings one last play, but replay upheld the on-field ruling and the game was over.

Mattison, who had two carries for 13 yards in the first half, replaced the NFL’s leading rusher early in the second half when Dalvin Cook left with a groin injury. Mattison finished with 112 yards on 20 carries but came up 1 yard short of delivering the win.

30 responses to “Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left to keep Seattle undefeated

  1. As an AFC fan, no preference here but looked like a clear incomplete pass. That said, MN had timeouts too, so even if it’s a fumble, he was down with 2 seconds left. That’s really bad officiating!

    That all said, on the Vikings side, with a backup RB, I’m taking the 3 points, up by 8, in the rain, with your defense playing well.

  2. Two fourth down passes. Clutch when needed. DK caught two HUGE 4th down catches, the last one for the win. Russell Wilson provides the most intense moments in football. If you give him the ball with 30 seconds left and a chance to win the game, he somehow always finds a way. It is unreal. I don’t see how this guy isn’t the unanimous MVP.

  3. Russell is a great player, but he’s not the MVP. That was an ugly interception and he was off on quite a few throws.

    Tonight the MVP for the Seahawks was a completely inept Minnesota squad that has no business being in the NFL.

    Kick the field goal, idiots.

  8. Mike Zimmer is by far the worst coach in the NFL. Vikings fans hope he joins BIll O’Brien and Dan Quinn on the unemployment line tomorrow.

  9. Can anyone explain to me why they gave Seattle the ball on the first fumble, when the whistle clearly blew well before anyone had recovered it?

  14. Once again, Vikings snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. People are going to blame Zimmer for not taking the FG late. But he played that right. His mistake was earlier when he went for 2 to even the score at 21. YOU TAKE THE POINTS ON THE ROAD everyone knows this. That put him off schedule the rest of the way. If the score had been 20 to 21 back then, and you fast forward to the 4th down play, you take the fG because you go up 9.

  16. The guy took that team 95 yards in the rain in a minute and a half to win the game and some of you don’t want to give him credit. Can your QB do that kind of thing or lead a team over and over again from behind late in games? Come on. Give Russell Wilson his due.

  17. I keep saying DK is on his way to being the best WR in the NFL, his stats for the first 5 games are insane..

  18. It was an incomplete pass. Period.

    It’s almost like the NFL is trying to kill itself. Yet another horrible horrible call.

    A fumble??? Does anyone really believe that if a Vikings player had picked that ball up and run all the way into the end zone they would have called it a touchdown??

  21. Some interesting calls here:
    That first DK Metcalf throw was a TD, and the fade to him seemed to have been PI (or holding) on the defense.
    That last ‘fumble’ was an incompletion, too

    But it was a great game, and the Vikings are back to being the Vikings.

    This game was eerily similar to Week 17 vs San Fran

    Down 13 at half, rallying in the third, becoming a slugfest, coming down to fourth and goal from the six yard line,

  22. This game was eerily similar to Week 17 vs San Fran

    Down 13 at half, rallying in the third, becoming a slugfest, coming down to fourth and goal from the six yard line,

  23. Damn It!
    I was really hoping the Vikings would finally take a step forward and knock off the Seahawks tonight.
    But in their usual Viking way, they couldn’t even get that right.
    Dumb decision by Zimmer to forego the field goal late, and I don’t care how you rationalize it.

    Russell Wilson was stellar as usual, great QB, and though the season’s still young, definitely deserves to be in the MVP discussion.

    Let me ask you Barneys an honest question, do y’all still have all that trust in Zimmer yet?

  24. The ruling on the field was fumble, no clear evidence that was the wrong call. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of fans.

  25. All those the last few years saying all Wilson is, is a game manager, well I hear you now.

    Crickets crickets

  26. This is the third game this season I feel the Seahawks should have lost. How can you not kick a field goal when you’re playing on the road, knowing that you could have had an 8 point lead? These games just look so fake and scripted sometimes. It’s like when Malcolm Butler knew exactly where Wilson was going to throw the ball from the 1 yard line at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. They practiced it ahead of time.

  27. Wow that was a horrible decision. Kick the field goal and go up by 8 points. There is just no way I thought they would actually hike that ball.

  28. Zimmers to nervous to be a coach…every big moment our D nuts up… his losing in Cincinnati has rubbed on the Vikes…

  29. I’m thinking that the ball was in control and hand starting forward. I’m positive it was very close, but sure it was not clear & convincing. I’m sure it would have not have been overturned regardless of what the call was on the field. I’m also not sure I don’t do the chip shot to go up by 8 instead of going for it on 4th down. That’s on the Vikings shoulders.

    Entertaining game. Nice to go into the Bye 5-0. Go Hawks!

  30. Any other game, that last pass by the QB is ruled incomplete – but because no one could maintain crowd control they deem it a fumble and end of game – more fixed than a John Cena match.

