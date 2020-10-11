Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left to keep Seattle undefeated

Getty Images

The Seahawks remain undefeated, escaping the jaws of defeat yet again at home.

DK Metcalf caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 15 seconds remaining to give the Seahawks a come-from-behind 27-26 victory over the Vikings. It was the second fourth down Metcalf converted in the 13-play, 94-yard drive as he caught a 39-yard pass on fourth-and-10.

The Seahawks moved to 5-0 for the first time in team history, and the Vikings fell to 1-4 in giving away a game they should have won.

The Vikings led 26-21 with two minutes left and faced a fourth-and-one at the Seattle 6. Instead of trying a chip-shot Dan Bailey field goal in a driving rain, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer opted to go for it.

Bobby Wagner and Benson Mayowa stopped Alexander Mattison for no gain with 1:57 left.

That gave Russell Wilson plenty of time, too much time, despite having only one timeout.

The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime, holding the Seahawks to only 66 yards, but Seattle scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Will Dissly, Metcalf and Chris Carson had scores to give the Seahawks their first lead.

But the Vikings regained the lead on Adam Thielen‘s touchdown passes of 3 and 6 yards before Russ cooked yet again.

Wilson finished 20-of-32 for 217 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Metcalf caught six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins was 27-of-39 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The final play of the game was ruled a fumble by Cousins on a hit by Mayowa that Kyle Rudolph recovered as time ran out. It appeared Cousins’ hand was going forward, which would have given the Vikings one last play, but replay upheld the on-field ruling and the game was over.

Mattison, who had two carries for 13 yards in the first half, replaced the NFL’s leading rusher early in the second half when Dalvin Cook left with a groin injury. Mattison finished with 112 yards on 20 carries but came up 1 yard short of delivering the win.