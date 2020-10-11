Steelers extend lead to 31-14 after Carson Wentz INT

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz did not throw eight interceptions in any of the last three seasons, but he’s already reached that number in the second half of Week Five of this season.

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson became the latest opposing player to pick Wentz off when he nabbed a pass that was intended for tight end Zach Ertz. The Steelers got to the 1-yard-line thanks to a pass interference penalty on Jalen Mills and James Conner poked the ball in a couple of plays later.

Conner’s score and the ensuing extra point stretched the Steelers lead to 31-14 with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Steelers opened the quarter with Chase Claypool‘s third touchdown of the day. The rookie caught a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger a couple of plays after wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud broke through the Eagles Defense for a 58-yard run.