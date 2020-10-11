Stephen Hauschka misses two FGs as Jaguars trail Texans 10-7 at half

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans changed coaches. Maybe it’s changed their luck, too.

Stephen Hauschka, the Jaguars’ fourth kicker of the season, missed a 24-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining in the first half. He got another chance after Sidney Jones intercepted Deshaun Watson on the next play.

But Hauschka’s 49-yard try was short on the final play of the first half after his first field goal attempt of 2020 was wide left.

The Texans lead 10-7.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 36-yard field goal and tight end Darren Fells caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Watson to account for Houston’s scoring.

The Jaguars’ only points came on a Keelan Cole 13-yard reception from Gardner Minshew and Hauschka’s extra point.

Watson is 11-of-15 for 150 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Minshew is 16-of-22 for 143 yards and a touchdown.