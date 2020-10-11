Texans get first win, beating Jaguars 30-14 after coaching change

Getty Images

Maybe it was the change from Bill O’Brien to Romeo Crennel. Or maybe it was merely the Jaguars as the opponent.

Whatever, the Texans will take it.

Houston, which had the schedule from hell the first three weeks with losses to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers, beat the Jaguars 30-14. The teams now have identical 1-4 records.

The Texans gained 486 yards and forced and recovered two fumbles, denying the Jaguars points on one drive and leading to a short touchdown drive on the other.

The Jaguars were driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown when running back James Robinson lined up in the Wildcat, took the direct snap and was sacked and fumbled. J.J. Watt recovered at the Houston 10, and eight plays and 90 yards later, Will Fuller was in the end zone on a 19-yard score.

Brandin Cooks made eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, while Fuller caught four passes for 58 yards and the one touchdown.

Deshaun Watson went 25-of-35 for 359 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

David Johnson rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries.

Gardner Minshew went 31-of-49 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Laviska Shenault Jr. caught seven passes for 79 yards.