Titans remove DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley from COVID-19 list

The Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak has gone on so long that the team is starting to get players back.

The Titans activated defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Both players are cleared to practice and play.

Receiver Corey Davis, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, tight end MyCole Pruitt, and fullback Khari Blasingame from the 53-man roster currently remain on the Titans’ reserve/COVID-19, along with tight end Tommy Hudson, defensive back Breon Borders and receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad.

The Titans removed offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Bills on Tuesday night.