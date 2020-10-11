Vikings jump out to 10-0 lead in Seattle

USA Today

It’s been a one-sided first half in Seattle, and not for the side that was expected to win.

The seven-point underdog Vikings are out to a 10-0 lead after two long drives by Kirk Cousins and the offense.

Midway through the second quarter, Cousins has completed nine of 12 passes for 89 yards, while Dalvin Cook has 13 carries for 50 yards. The Vikings have held the ball for more than 16 minutes, compared to just 5 minutes for the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson has shown the ability to put plenty of points on the board, but so far it’s been all Vikings.