Vikings strike first with impressive opening drive in Seattle

Getty Images

The Vikings started off about as well as an offense can tonight in Seattle.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Minnesota marched down the field, with Kirk Cousins completing five passes and Dalvin Cook running the ball five times, and concluded the opening drive with a Cook touchdown run.

Although the Seahawks are 4-0 this season, their defense has struggled, and the way they were manhandled by the Vikings on the first drive won’t inspire a lot of confidence.

The good news for the Seahawks is that Russell Wilson is on their sideline.