Week Five early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Eagles at Steelers

Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, DE Casey Toohill, TE Hakeem Butler

Steelers: LB Marcus Allen, FB Derek Watt, QB Josh Dobbs, DT Carlos Davis, T Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry

Cardinals at Jets

Cardinals: LB Devon Kennard, S Chris Banjo, QB Brett Hundley, OL Josh Jones, OL Josh Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, TE Jordan Thomas

Jets: QB Sam Darnold, QB James Morgan, RB Ty Johnson, CB Bless Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, T Mekhi Becton, S Marqui Christian

Bengals at Ravens

Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Markus Bailey, DT Andrew Brown, OL Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, K Austin Seibert

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, RB Justice Hill, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, DT Justin Ellis, G Tyre Phillips, DT Broderick Washington

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars: LB Myles Jack, CB CJ Henderson, DE Josh Allen, WR Dede Westbrook, DT Daniel Ekuale, QB Jake Luton

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, LB Benardrick McKinney, TE Jordan Akins, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Buddy Howell, OL Charlie Heck, LB Peter Kalambayi

Raiders at Chiefs

Raiders: WR Bryan Edwards, S Dallin Leavitt, T Brandon Parker, G Patrick Omameh, DT Maliek Collins

Chiefs: OL Yasir Durant, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, RB DeAndre Washington

Rams at Washington Football Team

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, LB Micah Kiser, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins

WFT: QB Dwayne Haskins, TE Marcus Baugh, CB Greg Stroman, LB Jared Norris, LB Cole Holcomb, T Saahdiq Charles

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: CB Eli Apple, QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, G Dennis Daley, G Michael Schofield

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat