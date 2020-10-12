49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to practice this week, hopeful he can play

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo missed only two games with a high-ankle sprain that usually takes much longer to heal. He obviously wasn’t ready to return.

But coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that his quarterback was no worse for wear after Sunday.

“Jimmy came in good,” Shanahan said in a conference call, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I know he’s sore from the first half. I think his ankle is sore and body a little bit from some of the hits that he had, but nothing that made it worse. It was like you expected after a game.”

Garoppolo completed 7 of 17 attempts for 77 yards with two interceptions, lasting 31 offensive snaps before Shanahan lifted him for C.J. Beathard.

The 49ers, though, hope to have Garoppolo back in the lineup on Sunday night against the Rams.

“Nothing too bad happened,” Shanahan said. “We got him out of there before that did, so we’ll see how he is on Wednesday. I expect him to be at least the same, if not better, so hopefully he can get a week of that, and have no setbacks Thursday and Friday, and hopefully we get him out there Sunday night.”