Bears keep practice squad at home on Monday

The Bears held a lighter practice than initially planned on Monday because they are short on bodies.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that the team told their practice squad players to remain at home rather than coming into the team’s facility. Practice squad offensive lineman Badara Traore was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Nagy said the plan is for those players to be back in the building on Wednesday.

Traore is the first player the Bears have put on the list since the summer and there have been no other positive tests in the organization since Saturday.

Players are wearing electronic bracelets to monitor contacts with others in the facility, which likely helped the Bears figure out who was close to Traore. Those bracelets aren’t perfect and we saw the Saints retest several players who weren’t shown to be close to fullback Michael Burton after his false positive in Detroit in Week Four.