Bengals sign Xavier Williams, place D.J. Reader on IR

The Bengals signed free agent Xavier Williams on Monday. He will take the roster spot of defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

The team placed Reader on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Reader, a fifth-year player, injured his left quadriceps in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. He played in Cincinnati’s first five games and made 19 tackles and two pass breakups.

A postgame report indicated Reader is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Williams is a sixth-year player out of the University of Northern Iowa. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cardinals in 2015.

Williams spent time with the Cardinals (2016-17) and Chiefs (’18-19). He was with the Patriots earlier this season.

He has played 45 career games and has 80 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles.