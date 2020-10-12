Chandler Jones exploring non-surgical options for biceps injury

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Sunday’s win over the Jets that the team feared Chandler Jones suffered a season-ending biceps injury in the first half of the game.

The Cardinals don’t know yet if that’s the case. Kingsbury told reporters at a Monday press conference that Jones is having an MRI and will explore non-surgical options to deal with the injury.

“We’ll know the exact options that are on the table after that . . . We’re hoping there may be some options out there, but until we’ve finalized what the MRI is and sit down with him, I don’t have any answers on it just yet,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s website.

Kingsbury also said that the team fears Jones tore his biceps. If that’s confirmed, it seems likely that the Cardinals would have to go without Jones for the rest of the year. For now, though, they’ll remain hopeful for a more positive answer.