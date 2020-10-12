Chargers promote Joe Gaziano, Troymaine Pope for Monday’s game

Getty Images

The Chargers have called up a pair of practice squad players for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

Defensive end Joe Gaziano and running back Troymaine Pope have been added to the active roster. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Gaziano signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa (triceps, knee, ankle) and Jessie Lemonier (shin) are both listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

Pope played in 10 games for the Chargers last season. He had 10 carries for 20 yards and two catches for 14 yards. Pope will provide depth for Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson in the Chargers backfield.