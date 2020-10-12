Chargers WR coach Phil McGeoghan on personal leave, not with team in New Orleans

Getty Images

The Chargers will be missing a member of head coach Anthony Lynn’s offensive staff in New Orleans on Monday night.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan is not with the team. McGeoghan remains on the staff, but is on personal leave at the moment.

McGeoghan is in his third season on the Chargers staff. He was previously an assistant with Buffalo and Miami and he played two games for the Broncos during the 2001 season.

The Chargers do not have an assistant wide receivers coach. According to his bio on the team’s website, quality control coach Seth Ryan mainly works with McGeoghan and the team’s wideouts. Ryan is the son of former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan.