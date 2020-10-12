Christian McCaffrey seeing doctors to evaluate ankle recovery

USA TODAY Sports

When Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hurt his ankle in Week Two, word was that he’d need four-to-six weeks to recover and return to the lineup.

McCaffrey said he hoped to beat that timeframe and the Panthers will get an idea about whether that’s possible this week. Head coach Matt Rhule said that McCaffrey will be visiting doctors and getting tests to evaluate where he is in the recovery process.

If all checks out well, the running back could be activated for this week’s game against the Bears. Rhule didn’t speculate if that was possible.

“Once the doctors say he’s clear and he feels like he’s clear, then we’ll activate him,” Rhule said, via the team’s website. “But I’m not sure exactly when that’ll be.”

The Panthers have won all three games they’ve played since McCaffrey’s injury. Mike Davis has 45 carries for 219 yards and a touchdown in those victories.