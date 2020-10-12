Cowboys are signing Garrett Gilbert off Browns’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys needed another quarterback after losing starter Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury.

Veteran Andy Dalton becomes the starter, with seventh-round choice Ben DiNucci as the backup.

“There’s just some things that you do from the second seat that goes on throughout the league,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of DiNucci’s new role. “So, this is a big step, a big opportunity for Ben DiNucci.”

The Cowboys are signing Garrett Gilbert off the Browns’ practice squad as their third quarterback, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Gilbert, who played at the University of Texas and SMU, has never started a game since entering the league as a sixth-round choice of the Rams in 2014. He has played six games, going 2-of-6 for 40 yards.

He also has spent time with the Patriots, Lions and Raiders.