Dak Prescott out of the hospital, recovering at home

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has returned home, approximately 24 hours after he was taken from the field to the hospital following a compound fracture of his ankle.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy confirmed today that Prescott had successful surgery and was released from the hospital, and he is now recovering at home.

Prescott appears to be done for the 2020 season, but Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said the team still considers Prescott its quarterback of the future.

For Prescott to be the quarterback of the Cowboys’ future, he’ll need a new contract, as he’s currently playing on the one-year $31.4 million franchise tag. He’s slated to hit free agency again in the offseason. The Cowboys could keep him for another year with a one-year, $37.7 million franchise tag, or they could sign him to a long-term contract, or they could let him walk. Prescott has a lot to consider as he begins the long path to a return to the field.