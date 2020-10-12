Dak Prescott’s contract situation becomes even murkier

October 12, 2020
For now, the main concern regarding Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is his health. Before too long, however, the focal point once again will become his contract.

The options moving forward are simple, even if the selection of one will hardly be. Prescott will collect the balance of his $31.4 million franchise-tag salary for 2020. After the season ends, that’s when the next phase begins.

The Cowboys will have until the closing of the two-week franchise-tag period in late February/early March to sign Dak to a long-term deal or to apply the franchise tag again. By rule, Prescott will be entitled to a 20-percent raise over his 2020 pay, unreduced by his injury or any other factor.

That’s $37.68 million, in a year that could see the salary cap dip to $175 million — making Dak’s cap number more than 21.5 percent of the salary cap.

The question becomes whether the Cowboys would use the franchise tag if a long-term deal can’t be struck with Dak before the deadline for using it. If there’s no long-term deal, then Dak would become a free agent in March.

Will he be medically cleared in March? Will there be complications or setbacks? These are all factors that will influence whether and to what extent the tag will be in play. (The transition tag, which guarantees only a right to match, would also require a 20-percent raise.)

This could prompt Dak and the Cowboys to work out a deal that takes his health into account. Dak, however, could decide to let things play out, forcing the Cowboys to take the demand for his services elsewhere into account, if they chose not to tag him.

Really, the best way to determine Dak’s market value would be to let him hit the market. That may happen by March. And it could be that someone else may decide to take a chance on a player who may not be 100 percent but who is worth assuming the risk that it may take some time, because his on-field skills and his off-field value more than justifies it.

From the Jets to the Broncos (maybe) to the Jaguars to the Colts to the Lions to the Giants to Washington to the Eagles to the Falcons to the Saints (maybe) to the Buccaneers (maybe) to the 49ers, plenty of other teams will be looking for quarterbacks and would be foolish to not consider making a run at Dak, if the Cowboys fail (again) to sign him and allow him (finally) to see what the market will bear for his services.

16 responses to “Dak Prescott’s contract situation becomes even murkier

  2. Hate to see a guy get injured like that. It’s hard to understand some of the offers Dak and his people turned down but they rolled the dice and it’s gonna cost them.

  3. Sorry to see it Rayne on Dakota’s parade…All jokes aside, hoping for a speedy recovery and he gets the security he deserves regardless of which team signs him.

  4. At this point, it sure seems like he probably should have taken Jerry’s deal that came with $105 million guaranteed… Everyone already thought that, of course, except Dak and his idiot agent. Having said that, its definitely a sad deal and I hope he makes a speedy full recovery.

  5. Dak really effed up here. Yeah, yeah, we’ve all heard about the cases where somebody bet on himself and it paid off but there’s also guys who bet on himself where it didn’t pay off. Now, Dak just lost all his leverage. His best play here is to re-sign with Dallas a 1-year “Prove It” offer to both show he’s back and to re-establish his value.

    Situation is MUCH more important than the player’s talent. If Dak signs with somebody else like say… the Jets, he’s done. No matter how good he is, that franchise is in such disarray that they’ll break him the same way they broke Le’Veon Bell, Sam Darnold, and many others. And the Jets are not alone in their dysfunctionality, there are many other organizations in the same boat… I see you Detroit.

    Landing in one of those situations is the same as landing in Hades. The contract undoubtably will have “Outs” where the franchise can cut the player with minimal cap damage and when Prescott won’t be able to deliver not because of his own playing ability but because of all the extenuating circumstances he’ll have devalued himself to the point he’ll never sniff a big money contract again. There’s a better chance he’ll be closer to being considered in that “backup” category than he will of remaining in that “franchise” category.

    Re-signing with Dallas and with all that offensive talent around him will give him the chance to re-establish his franchise value. Then, he can sign him big money contract the following year.

    The problem is… Will he get the chance? No doubt Andy Daulton will do very well there the rest of the season with all those playmakers around him which immediately begs to ask… Does Dallas really NEED Prescott and at his $35-40m/yr asking price?

    Only time will tell.

  7. The guy made over 30 million this year and I’ve read his national endorsement money is around 20 million. And yet all you hear on social media is how this guy is in the poor house because he didn’t get a long term deal done.

  8. He gambled and he lost. The Cowboys do not owe him any more than his current contract. Even if he does not play another down of football. He is set for life.

    I highly doubt he will be cleared to play by the time the Franchise tag runs out. If Dalton plays well. There is no chance Dak is a Cowboy next year.

  9. Another option not mentioned is the Cowboys could move up a couple spots in the draft and use the #1 pick on a QB.

  10. I don’t think it’s murky at all. Unless he signs for like half what he wanted they’re going to let him walk. No way they franchise or commit huge bucks in a long-term deal to a guy who is seriously injured that they clearly weren’t ready to sign to a huge deal even when he was healthy. And, to top it all off, there is a pretty good chance Dalton will look good enough and win enough to make people question just how good Dak had been playing.

  12. The bigger question is if Dalton leads them further into the playoffs this year do they even bother overpaying an average QB like Dak or stick with the veteran with the same skill set for less. Dalton was only making $19 million a year with the Bengals and never whines about money.

  13. If I was Dak I would fire my agent for either

    1. Turning down the deal or
    2. Not convincing me enough to take the deal

  14. I wish no ill will on Dak Prescott. His injury was horrific.

    But i agree he rolled the ‘dice’ and he lost. Simple as that.

    The colts moved on from Peyton Manning because they had doubts.

    The cowboys won’t sign Dak to a long term deal even if the numbers are good because a long term deal becomes in effect guaranteed if someones injured. He could easily be injured again.

    2 year contract with cowboys at best. I think they’ll let him walk.

  15. Dallas should let him hit the market and then they can try to match whatever offer he gets. He may not even be ready to play at the start of next season. Do you think other teams would be willing to make a huge commitment to a player who may not even be healthy enough to play???

  16. I can’t blame Dak for not signing the latest offer. Injuries like his are not routine. Yes, they happen, but it would be much, much more likely for them not to occur.

    He was on pace to throw for maybe 6,000 yards. He was playing great. He knew the risks and it seemed like it would work out.

