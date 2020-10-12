Dalvin Cook set for MRI, unclear how much time he’ll miss

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday night’s game with a groin injury, and right now the team doesn’t know how long he’ll be out.

Cook will have an MRI today and it’s unclear whether he’ll play Sunday’s home game against the Falcons, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Cook did play one more snap after leaving with the injury, but that was it.

“He wanted to try to get in there and play again,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The good news for the Vikings is the offense didn’t miss Cook. Backup Alexander Mattison came in and had 20 carries for 112 yards. Mattison is likely to get plenty of work again this week if Cook can’t go.