Falcons fire ST coach Ben Kotwica, name Jeff Ulbrich defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Falcons fired another member of their coaching staff on Monday.

The team announced that they have dismissed special teams coach Ben Kotwica. Head coach Dan Quinn was fired on Sunday after the Falcons dropped to 0-5 on the season.

Kotwica was hired by the Falcons before the 2019 season. He has also been a special teams coach with Washington and the Jets.

The Falcons also announced that Jeff Ulbrich will take over as defensive coordinator. Ulbrich was serving as linebackers coach and assistant head coach. Ulbrich has split defensive playcalling duties with Raheem Morris this season and it’s unclear how things will work now that Morris has been named the interim head coach.

Bernie Parmalee has been named the new defensive coordinator and Will Harriger will take over for Parmalee as the running backs coach.