Jaguars cut Stephen Hauschka, make Jon Brown their fifth kicker this year

The Jaguars are changing kickers. Again.

Veteran Stephen Hauschka has been released, a day after he went 0-for-2 on field goals in a loss to the Texans.

The Jaguars also promoted kicker Jon Brown from the practice squad to the active roster. Brown will be the Jaguars’ fifth kicker this year, following Hauschka, Brandon Wright, Josh Lambo and Aldrick Rosas.

Jacksonville also promoted defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the active roster, released defensive lineman Carl Davis, signed defensive end Jabaal Sheard to the practice squad and placed safety Andrew Wingard (abdominal strain) on injured reserve.