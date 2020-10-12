Jared Cook, Sheldon Rankins are expected to play Monday night

Getty Images

The Saints will be without one key player on Monday night after they decided to rule wide receiver Michael Thomas out as discipline for an altercation with cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in practice last week.

It appears they’ll have a couple of others who came into Monday with question marks because of injuries. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that tight end Jared Cook and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are both expected to play against the Chargers.

Cook was limited in practice all week due to a groin injury. Rankins didn’t appear on the injury repot until he sat out Saturday’s practice with a thumb injury.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) were also listed as questionable on Saturday.