Jared Cook’s first catch goes for game-tying, 41-yard touchdown

Getty Images

Jared Cook had no targets in the first 48 minutes, 39 seconds on Monday night. He now has a game-tying touchdown.

The Saints tight end caught a 41-yard touchdown from Drew Brees, who made safety Nasir Adderley bite on the pump fake.

New Orleans has scored 17 unanswered points, including 10 since halftime, to forge a 20-20 tie with almost a full quarter to play.

Wil Lutz hit a 53-yard field goal for the only scoring in the third quarter.

The Saints have 155 yards in the second half so far after generating only 127 in the first half.