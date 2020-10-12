Jared Goff on Alex Smith: Comeback one of the most amazing things in football history

Getty Images

The Rams cruised to a 30-10 win in Washington on Sunday, but that wasn’t the main headline from the game.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith came in to replace Kyle Allen after Allen took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and his return to the field became the lead storyline as a result. Smith had not played since injuring his leg in 2018 and he underwent numerous surgeries to regain the use of the leg before entertaining any thoughts of playing again.

Smith was able to get back on the field this summer and landed on the gameday roster for the first time in Week Five, which put him in position to replace Allen. The journey left many people impressed with Smith, including Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

“That is truly one of the most amazing things I think, not only that we’ve ever seen, but one of the most amazing things in football history, is him getting back from that injury,” Goff said. “The respect I have for him and just the way he goes about his business. My interactions with him have always been awesome. He’s a great guy and deserves everything. You look at a guy that’s made however much money he’s made in his career, in Year 16, towards the end of his career, to want to come back from an injury like that, to want to come back from potentially almost losing his leg and come back out and play today — I said it in postgame, but I’ll be able to tell people forever that I watched that and saw that happen. So I’m extremely happy for him and hoping for the best for him.”

The Rams Defense didn’t take it easy on Smith as they sacked him six times on a rainy afternoon in Washington. Given how far Smith had to come to take those hits, one would guess that he won’t mind any soreness he’s feeling on Monday morning.