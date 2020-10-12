Joe Judge “mad at our execution” after penalties nullify touchdowns

Getty Images

The Giants had two touchdowns nullified by penalties in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, and Giants head coach Joe Judge was not happy about it.

Judge was shown on TV yelling on the sideline and appeared to be furious with an official, but he said after the game he was more angry at his own team.

“I was mad at our execution that we took points off the board,” Judge said, via the New York Post. “That was it. You prepare for something like that, you call it at a certain time and you want to see it work.”

Judge said the Giants’ penalties are a problem that need to be solved.

“We’ve got to be better than that with the penalties,” Judge said. “I’m not going to get into too much debate with the officials.”

Penalties are one of many problems facint the 0-5 Giants.