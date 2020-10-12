Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen give Chargers 6-0 lead

Getty Images

Keenan Allen has his second touchdown of the season.

The Chargers star receiver caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter. Michael Badgley missed the extra point attempt wide right.

The Chargers have a 6-0 lead.

The Chargers and Saints traded punts before Los Angeles went 80 yards in nine plays for the game’s first score. Justin Jackson had a 36-yard run to the New Orleans 20.

The touchdown came on third-and-seven as Herbert was under pressure on a zero blitz. Malcolm Jenkins nearly sacked Herbert, who rolled right and threw a perfect pass to Allen.

Herbert is 2-for-4 for 29 yards.