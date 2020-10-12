Keenan Allen questionable to return with back injury

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen has had athletic trainers working on loosening him up.

The team announced Allen is questionable to return with a back injury.

Allen has two catches for 29 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown. He entered the game with 32 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers didn’t miss him on their last drive.

Chargers punter Ty Long was roughed by Dwayne Washington, giving Los Angeles new life. Four plays later, they were in the end zone for a 13-3 lead.

Jalen Guyton was wide open, getting separation from Marshon Lattimore, and caught a 49-yard reception from Justin Herbert to the New Orleans 4-yard line. Herbert found Mike Williams for a 4-yard score.

It was Herbert’s seventh touchdown this season. Drew Brees has an NFL-record 555 in his career.