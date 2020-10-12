No suspension is expected for Jags S Josh Jones

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Josh Jones was ejected from Sunday’s loss to the Texans, but he isn’t expected to miss any other game action due to a suspension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jones is not expected to be suspended for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks remained in the game and later scored a 28-yard touchdown to cap a day that saw him record eight catches for 161 yards.

A fine is possible for Jones. Vikings safety Harrison Smith was fined $15,000 last week after being ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit to Texans tight end Jordan Akins in Week Four.

Jones was the seventh player ejected from a game this season and the only player disqualified from a game on Sunday.