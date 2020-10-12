Odell Beckham: It’s like all the stars have aligned

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t repeat his three-touchdown performance from Week Four against the Colts on Sunday, but he had a prominent role in the offense as the team kept its winning streak alive.

Beckham caught five passes for 58 yards and completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper in a 32-23 win that moved the Browns to 4-1 on the season. After a frustrating first year in Cleveland, Beckham feels like things are coming together this time around.

“I have a tattoo that has a barcode, and it says, in this order, ‘Two thousand, a hundred and twenty.’ And it really stood for 2,000 yards, 100 receptions and 20 touchdowns,” Beckham said on CBS, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But it starts and ends with 20 and 20, and I had been talking about 2020 for so long. It’s just like all the stars have aligned.”

The Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994 and they went on to the playoffs that season. Thanks to Beckham and the rest of the team’s stars, thoughts of another postseason trip have room to grow in Cleveland.