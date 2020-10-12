Patrick Queen happy to get first win in “fun rivalry” with Joe Burrow

Getty Images

The Ravens left Sunday’s win looking for more from their offense, but there wasn’t much more they could have asked for from their defense.

Cincinnati managed 205 total yards while the Ravens recorded seven sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. First-round linebacker Patrick Queen had both fumble recoveries and forced one of them on a sack of college teammate Joe Burrow.

Queen fell on that ball and he returned the other fumble 53 yards for a touchdown to get the first win of what he hopes will be a long rivalry with his fellow LSU alum.

“Joe knows I’m going to talk a little trash,” Queen said, via the team’s website. “Joe’s my guy. I love him to death. When he did that little quarterback sneak, I got a few words in. You know how it gets in between us, competitive, we always want to be great, we always want to win. I know it’s still going to be a fun rivalry all the way up until the time that we’re done.”

Queen has 42 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the first five games and that’s been exactly what the Ravens were looking for in an addition to their defense.