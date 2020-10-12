Pete Carroll: Seahawks have a deep-seated belief we can get it done

USA Today

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says his team never doubted it could win on Sunday night, even when the Vikings were inches away from clinching the game.

Carroll said when the Vikings were going for it on fourth-and-inches, needing just one more first down to run out the clock and secure a 26-21 win, the Seahawks still thought they’d win it.

“That comes from a really deep-seated belief that you can get it done,” Carroll said. “You watch them go down the field on us, why would we think we could stop them on fourth down? But we did, we stopped them on third down and fourth down. The resilience that it takes to come through in situations like that comes from somewhere, it comes from a belief that you’re going to be able to get it done, and if you don’t feel like that, then you relent. That’s not what these guys are about.”

The win improved the Seahawks to 5-0. They’ve gotten it done every week this season.