Report: Sammy Watkins to miss “possibly a couple of weeks”

The Chiefs are trying to bounce back after a loss for the first time in nearly a year and they’ll reportedly have to do so without wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the lineup.

Watkins hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s 40-32 loss to the Raiders. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to be out “possibly a couple of weeks” while he recovers.

The Chiefs also lost left guard Kelechi Osemele on Sunday. Head coach Andy Reid said on Sunday that Osemele tore tendons in both knees during the loss.

Watkins had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. He has 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns over the entire season.