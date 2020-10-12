Ron Rivera got “what we’re looking for” from Kyle Allen before injury

Getty Images

Kyle Allen‘s first start at quarterback for the Washington Football Team ended earlier than anticipated, but he played long enough to make head coach Ron Rivera feel good about the decision to put him in the lineup.

Rivera said last week that he was making the move in hopes that Allen’s experience in the offensive system would lead to improved play from the unit and a chance to stack up some wins in a division without a clear frontrunner. They didn’t get the win and Allen left the game in the second quarter after a hit from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but Rivera said he liked the way the offense played before Allen was injured.

“I thought I saw it,” Rivera said in a Monday press conference. “I thought the scoring drive that Kyle led us on was good. I thought he made good decisions. He delivered a good ball for the most part. Unfortunately, the next time we got another drive going he got knocked out of the game. But, again, it’s what we’re looking for. He managed it well. We’ll see how things go if he’s healthy and ready to roll Wednesday and see how it goes this week.”

Rivera said on Sunday that Allen will start against the Giants in Week Five as long as he’s healthy and said Monday that continues to be the case. Rivera said Allen is sore, but he was cleared to return during Sunday’s loss so it seems likely that he’ll be good to go this week.